Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Constellium has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.56. Constellium had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

