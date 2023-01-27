Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI)

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aris Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Aris Mining alerts:

Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$122.53 million during the quarter.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Aris Mining

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other Aris Mining news, Director Hernan Martinez sold 200,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$816,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 573,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,339,068.08.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc, a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.