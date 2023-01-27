CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.95 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.79.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.