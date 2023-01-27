CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.95 on Monday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.79.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

