Creative Planning Acquires 1,981 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

LIT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.