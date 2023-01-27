Creative Planning Acquires 2,327 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

