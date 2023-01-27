Creative Planning Acquires 3,947 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.