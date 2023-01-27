Creative Planning Buys 113 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $121.32 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.