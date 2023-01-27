Creative Planning Buys 113 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globe Life (GL)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.