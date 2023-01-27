Creative Planning Buys 24,369 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,221,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,281,000 after buying an additional 201,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,253,000 after buying an additional 37,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

