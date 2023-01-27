Creative Planning Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $114.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.