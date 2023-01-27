Creative Planning Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 293,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.51.

