Creative Planning Has $2.11 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.