Creative Planning Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,416 shares of company stock worth $4,855,164 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

