Creative Planning Has $2 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $279.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.26.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

