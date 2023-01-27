Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $935.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $897.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

