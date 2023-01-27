Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,346,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 852.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 810,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

SOFI stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

