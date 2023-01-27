Creative Planning Purchases 3,175 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Insider Activity

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $121.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

