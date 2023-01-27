Creative Planning Purchases 543 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $108.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

