Creative Planning Sells 11,386 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,759,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $256,300,000 after buying an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

