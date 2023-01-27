Creative Planning Sells 1,366 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.33% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $28.87.

