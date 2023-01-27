Creative Planning Sells 1,605 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,633 shares of company stock worth $14,985,236 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $77.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

