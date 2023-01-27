Creative Planning Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
