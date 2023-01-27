Creative Planning Sells 571 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

ULTA stock opened at $506.82 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $509.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

