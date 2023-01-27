Credit Suisse Group Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $27.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
NYSE:HIW opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.