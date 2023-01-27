Credit Suisse Group Cuts Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $27.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

