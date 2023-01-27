Critical Survey: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 35.82% 10.57% 1.37% BayCom 22.02% 7.98% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Premier Bancorp and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. BayCom has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and BayCom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.58 $339.89 million $3.09 9.81 BayCom $92.88 million 2.66 $20.69 million $1.94 9.81

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BayCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats BayCom on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house services, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 33 full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

