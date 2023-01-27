Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 6.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.25. 164,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 481,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.