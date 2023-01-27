CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.44

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.44 and last traded at $105.14, with a volume of 99437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.61.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

