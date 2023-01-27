Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight Sells 7,300 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,419,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,654,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 251,500 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,925.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,300 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $64,821.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,904,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

