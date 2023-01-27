CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Adam R. Craig Sells 85,317 Shares

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $738.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.85.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $2,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

