CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.82 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 125,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.