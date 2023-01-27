CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) EVP Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CTI BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $5.82 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
