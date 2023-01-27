CTS Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTS in a research report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTS’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CTS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

CTS Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CTS opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. CTS has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CTS by 26.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CTS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

