Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 510 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

