CX Institutional Acquires 3,344 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Maximus were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 138,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Maximus by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Maximus by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 147,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

