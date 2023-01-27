CX Institutional Acquires 680 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.