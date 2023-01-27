CX Institutional Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $89.24 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

