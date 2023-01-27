CX Institutional Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $321.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,131 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

