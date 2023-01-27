CX Institutional Buys 2,064 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ciena were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.