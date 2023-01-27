CX Institutional Buys 53 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $230.89 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

