CX Institutional Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $384.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average of $364.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

