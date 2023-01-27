CX Institutional Has $242,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Kellogg by 44.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $115,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.7 %

K opened at $67.52 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

