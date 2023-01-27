CX Institutional Has $248,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

