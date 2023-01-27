CX Institutional Has $257,000 Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Terex were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Terex by 24.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Terex by 14.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Terex by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Terex by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 13.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Terex Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $49.68.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

