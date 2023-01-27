CX Institutional Has $263,000 Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

CX Institutional grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,639 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $22,935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 4,051.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 964,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 941,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 876,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,999,998 shares in the company, valued at $321,999,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,449 shares of company stock worth $16,719,555. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.