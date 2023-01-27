CX Institutional Has $272,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $365.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.56. The stock has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

