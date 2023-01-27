CX Institutional Has $321,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,415.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,439.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,315.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.