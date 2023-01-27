CX Institutional Has $368,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $522,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.56 and its 200-day moving average is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.77 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

