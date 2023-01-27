CX Institutional Has $387,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

