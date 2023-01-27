CX Institutional Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 272.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $5,746,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PayPal Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
