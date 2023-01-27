CX Institutional Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $274.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

