CX Institutional Purchases 150 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $114.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

