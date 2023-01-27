CX Institutional Purchases 2,001 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CX Institutional increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

